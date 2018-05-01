Koch retires from George Foundation

“This community has a great big place in my heart,” said George Foundation’s Director of Community Engagement Dee Koch (center) at her “Adventure Awaits” retirement party last Thursday, held at the new Infinity Ballroom at Safari Texas. Koch, who joined the George Foundation in 1988, founded its Youth in Philanthropy and the Leadership Excellence programs. Her daughter Kelly Koch, who is the Habitat for Humanity Director in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, joined celebrants in recognition of Koch’s career achievements.