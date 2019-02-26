Kudos Corner

Anna Velasquez of Sugar Land has been named to the president’s list at James Madison University for the fall 2018 session.

Lincy Ninan of Sugar Land has been named to its dean’s list at the University of Hartford for the fall 2018 session.

Students named to the University of Iowa fall 2018 dean’s list include Devin Guillory of Missouri City and Salvatore Quaid of Richmond.

More than 5,300 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the deans’ list/Explore Center list of distinguished students for the fall semester of the 2018-19 academic year, including: Tiffany Heng-Moss, Katherine S. Ankerson, Elizabeth Theiss-Morse, Kathy Farrell, Beth Doll, Lance C. Perez, Amy Struthers, Charles O’Connor, Amy Goodburn, Jacob Michael Medina, Jacob Michael Becerra, and Jill Barbara Belgen.

The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences announced that Adrianna Navia of Sugar Land qualified for the fall 2018 College of Arts and Sciences dean’s list.

Taahirah O’Neal, a senior at Oglethorpe University, has been named to the dean’s list academic honors for the fall 2018 semester.

Jackson State University celebrated its 141st graduation at the fall 2018 commencement ceremony on Dec. 7, 2018. Micah Newsome of Sugar Land graduated with a bachelor of science degree in mass communication.

Nearly 500 University of Dallas undergraduate students were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list for earning a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher, including: Samantha Garza of Richmond, Clare Hoelscher of Richmond, Devon Romano of Sugar Land, and Kelly Stuckert of Missouri City.

More than 300 University of Dallas undergraduate students were named to the fall 2018 honor roll for earning a semester GPA of 3.0-3.49, including Cody Briggs of Richmond, and Cameran Hyde of Missouri City.

Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester. Among students earning dean’s list honors are: Emily Bivins of Missouri City, Jeremy Caldwell of Missouri City, and Pedro Folkerts of Sugar Land.

The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 3,600 undergraduate and graduate students Dec. 14-15, 2018, including Justine Chen of Sugar Land, master of business administration; Qingguo Chen of Sugar Land, master of science in computer science; Nikhil Dhanda of Sugar Land, bachelor of science in computer science; Marisa Gattis of Sugar Land, bachelor of science in industrial engineering; Benjamin Mathis of Sugar Land, bachelor of science in computer science; Peter Mickael of Sugar Land, master of science in electrical and computer engineering; Antony Samuel of Sugar Land, bachelor of science in electrical engineering; and Simon Chiu Kwok Wong of Sugar Land, master of science in computer science.

Upper Iowa University has announced the dean’s list for the 2018 fall semester. The honorees included: Noah Nwadei and Dylen Pazon of Sugar Land and Anthony Sandidge of Needville.

Springfield College has named the following area students to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the fall 2018 term: Monica Golla of Rosenberg, Sherry Peoples-Banks of Sugar Land, and Lida Zabala of Richmond.

The Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) recently named more than 50 University of Dallas student-athletes to its 2018 fall semester Academic Honor Roll, including Samantha Garza of Richmond.

The following local residents made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2018 fall semester: Tia Weiss of Sugar Land, Chioma Anene of Richmond, and Elijah Hughes of Fresno.

Selin Wayne of Richmond was named to the University of South Carolina Aiken dean’s list for fall 2018.

Jane Cherian of Sugar Land earned a bachelor’s degree from Georgia State University in December 2018.

Haley Hammond, of Sugar Land was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at the University of Findlay.

Kayla Gilbert of Richmond is one of 21 student-athletes on the Angelo State University track and field teams to earn All-Lone Star Conference honors for the 2018-19 indoor track and field season.