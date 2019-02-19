Do you know someone deserving of recognition? Email your information to Editor@FortBendStar.com with the heading “Kudos Corner.”

A total of 12,332 students enrolled during the 2018 fall term at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0. Students on the list include:

Ashley Boyd of Missouri City, Dean’s List

Shelby Crommett of Missouri City, Dean’s List

Emma Lankford of Missouri City, Dean’s List

Caitlyn Lopez of Missouri City, Dean’s List

Julie McAdory of Missouri City, Dean’s List

Nathan Pantera of Missouri City, Dean’s List

Caroline Petrie of Missouri City, President’s List

Emily Aromy of Richmond, Dean’s List

Lanie Malek of Richmond, Dean’s List

Amber Woodard of Richmond, Dean’s List

Jonathan Adams of Sugar Land, Dean’s List

Emma Brown of Sugar Land, President’s List

Lucy Couture of Sugar Land, Dean’s List

Leland Durley of Sugar Land, Dean’s List

Kelsey Jones of Sugar Land, Dean’s List

Kyle Jones of Sugar Land, Dean’s List

Paige Loux of Sugar Land, Dean’s List

Ryan McMichael of Sugar Land, Dean’s List

Harrison Cantrell of Richmond, Dean’s List

Nicole Edison of Missouri City has been named to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester.

Temiloluwa Yusuf of Richmond has earned a $12,000 annual Founders Scholarship to Albright College, in Reading, Pa. A senior at Saint Timothy’s School, Yusuf is interested in studying psychology and public health in college.

Leia Cook of Richmond was among more than 1,000 students from Miami University who received degrees during fall commencement exercises Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. Cook graduated with a master of arts in teaching degree, majoring in biological science.

The University of Alabama awarded 2,065 degrees during its fall commencement Dec. 15. Among them were:

Katherine Armstrong of Missouri City, bachelor of science.

Emily Aromy of Richmond, bachelor of arts.

Joy Lewis of Missouri City, bachelor of science in human environmental science.

Opeyemi Ojo of Richmond, doctor of nursing practice.

Vidya Sagar Ronanki of Sugar Land, doctor of philosophy.

Danbing Wu of Missouri City, bachelor of arts communication.

Oklahoma City University announced that Kristen Olmsted of Richmond has been named to President’s Honor Roll for the fall 2018 semester.

Oklahoma City University Dean’s Honor Roll for fall 2018 includes:

Mary McLain of Missouri City

Nkechinyere Nwankwo of Rosenberg.

Zari Isabella O’Connor of Sugar Land has been named to the President’s List at Clemson University for the fall 2018 semester. O’Connor is majoring in biochemistry.