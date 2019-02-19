Lady Canes shut down Foster 64-44

The Lady Canes celebrate their Region quarterfinal (Round 4) win against Foster. (Photo by Bill McCaughey)

The Hightower Lady Canes beat Foster for the third time this season and advanced to the Region 3 semifinals with a 64-44 win at Wheeler Fieldhouse on Monday night.

The game was decided in the first quarter as Hightower took a 17-0 lead. Foster scored on a free throw with 1:05 to go in the quarter and added two more free throws to make the first quarter score 20-3. Tae’lor Purvis scored nine points in the first quarter to lead the Hurricanes.

The second quarter wasn’t much better for Foster. The Falcons could only muster six free throws in the quarter, and Hightower led 32-9 at halftime. Morgan Strawder had four points for Hightower in the second quarter.

Hightower’s Aleah Franklin goes up for a shot against Foster Monday night in the a playoff game that resulted in a 64-44 victory. (Photo by Bill McCaughey)

Foster scored its first field goal of the game with 4:15 to go in the third quarter, but by then Hightower led 40-12. The quarter ended with Hightower on top 48-24. Aresa Gipson and Winnie Kuimi each had six points in the quarter for the Lady Canes.

Hightower substituted freely in the fourth quarter and the final score was 64-44.

For the game, Purvis had 15 points, Gipson 13, and Kuimi 10.

Hightower and Foster are both in District 24 5A and Hightower had won both of their previous meetings. Knowing it’s tough to beat a team three times in one season, Coach Deborah Mize had her team focused on defense to start the game, as evidenced by allowing only 3 points in the first quarter.

“A lot of that was our intensity and level of play,” Mize said. “My five starters have a lot of experience and have been in these moments before, plus we hit most of our shots.”

The Hurricanes’ 6-foot 4-inch center, Winnie Kuimi is a strong presence in the lane on offense and defense.

“Winnie takes up two players most of the time, so we have been working on getting the off-post player some good looks at the basket,” Mize said.

On defense, Kuimi will get the rebound and quickly make an outlet pass and the Hurricanes are racing down the court.

“We don’t want to have to set up a play, if we don’t have to,” Mize said. “With the athletes we have, we can get up and down the floor pretty good. We like to get out and go every time.”

Hightower will play the winner of Magnolia West and Rudder on Friday night at the Campbell Center at 1865 Aldine Bender Road. The Hurricanes beat Magnolia West 64-49 in early November, which means nothing at this point in the playoffs.

In the other semifinal match Friday night, fellow District 24 rival Manvel will play the winner of Pflugerville and College Station, raising the possibility of an all-District 24 Region Final on Saturday afternoon.

Round Two Games (Feb. 15)

5A: Hightower 91, Crosby 47

6A: Jersey Village 71, Dulles 41

6A: Cypress Creek 82, Ridge Point 60

6A: Westside 68, Kempner 44

Round One Games (Feb. 11-12)

5A: Hightower 82, Waltrip 19

6A: Ridge Point 68, Morton Ranch 49

6A: Kempner 47, Katy Taylor 28

6A: Dulles 28, Seven Lakes 24

6A: Katy 79, Bush 74

