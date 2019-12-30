Lady Panthers rise in 6A rankings

After a brief ascension in early December, the Ridge Point Lady Panthers basketball team kept momentum going last week and received a boost in the Class 6A state rankings to show for it.

The Lady Panthers (14-6) posted an 82-64 victory over District 20-6A foe Clements on Dec. 20 before going 4-1 at the Aggieland Invitational in College Station Dec. 26-28. The wins propelled the Lady Panthers to No. 17 in the latest 6A rankings released Monday by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. They also sit alone atop the 20-6A standings.

Hightower (19-4) went 4-2 over the last two weeks, with District 24-5A wins over Rosenberg Terry and Lamar Consolidated. They also had wins over Seven Lakes and Cypress Springs before dropping consecutive games to College Station and Hendrickson. The Lady Hurricanes dropped to the No. 5 spot in the most recent TABC girls rankings for 5A, but are one of three 24-5A teams that remain undefeated in league play.

On the boys’ side, it looks to be a three-team race in 20-6A between Travis, Ridge Point and Bush as the season reaches its midway point.

After a win Dec. 20 against George Ranch, Travis (16-4) dropped two of its next three. However, the team remains atop the 20-6A standings.

The Panthers and Broncos, however, are close on their heels. Ridge Point (14-6) defeated Fulshear 78-70 on Dec. 20 before dropping two of its next three games to South Grand Prairie and Atascocita, and will open its district slate with a Jan. 3 game against Kempner. Bush (13-8) rebounded from back-to-back losses in the Fort Bend Tournament with a 64-60 victory Dec. 20 over Katy Mayde Creek.

Hightower (16-4) held steady at No.5 in the 5A boys rankings following wins against Lamar Consolidated, Pine Bluff and Dollarway last week.