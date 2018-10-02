Lamar CISD holding listening tour

Lamar CISD is hosting a series of Strategic Planning Listening Tour meetings across the district to get input from parents, students, staff and community to create a five-year vision for the district. Meetings will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Meetings are scheduled for:

Oct. 8 at Leaman Junior High, Oct. 15 at Wessendorff Middle, Oct. 17 at Hubenak Elementary, Oct. 29 at Terry High, Nov. 5 at Ryon Middle, Nov. 26 at Adolphus Elementary, Nov. 27 at Foster High, Nov. 29 at Ray Elementary, and Dec. 3 at Hutchison Elementary School.

In addition to the listening tour meetings, the Lamar CISD community can take the Strategic Planning survey at www.lcisd.org from Oct. 15 to Dec. 3. For more information, visit www.lcisd.org/about/strategic-planning.