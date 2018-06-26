Lamar Consolidated gets JROTC honors from Air Force

Lamar Consolidated High School’s Air Force JROTC program – Unit TX-792 – has been selected as one of only 119 units in the nation to receive the 2017-2018 Air Force JROTC Outstanding Organization Award. This award recognizes Air Force JROTC units that have performed well above and beyond normal expectations and have distinguished themselves through outstanding service to their school and community while meeting the Air Force JROTC citizen development mission. The unit includes students from Lamar Consolidated and George Ranch high schools. The objectives of the Air Force JROTC program are to educate and train high school cadets in citizenship and life skills; promote community service; instill responsibility, character and self-discipline through character education; and to provide instruction in air and space fundamentals. (Submitted photo)