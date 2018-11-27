Landfill complaints hurting small communities

Dear Editor,

This has gone on for some time now and I’ve heard from the Shadow Creek Ranch residents in Pearland complaining over our own concerns in Fort Bend regarding the Blue Ridge Landfill. Some folks can’t afford to pay more for their trash, and the moment they speak up, they are criticized by the very people forcing this upon us.

The average home price in Shadow Creek Ranch more than doubles that of many communities in Fort Bend despite the fact that it is located next to a landfill. Yet, people are still buying homes in the area. Are they not being told of the landfill? Are the odors less disturbing than before? Why are folks still buying homes in the area and forcing us to pay for their negligence? Where are our elected officials on this matter?

More interesting, if this is such a problem, why are the only the folks complaining about this in Shadow Creek Ranch? Arcola and Fresno have communities that live directly across the street from the landfill and instead of sewing it out of existence, their city council stood up for local businesses and allowed TCEQ to do their job.

This whole dilemma is a mess. If the Blue Ridge Landfill is not acting in accordance with their permit, TCEQ should correct the situation. Period. However, it is difficult for me to believe that the landfill is the only culprit here either. Shadow Creek Ranch is also in close proximity to Lone Star Disposal, Azkzo Nobel, Pearland’s own water treatment facility, and a multitude of other industrial plants. After the landfill is shut down, what’s next?

Jonell Vaculik

Rosenberg