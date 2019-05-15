We’ve heard just about all our lives that “laughter is the best medicine”. I think that applies both to children and adults, and now that I’m a senior citizen, I believe it applies most of all to those of us who have achieved that status! Perhaps that’s why it’s so easy to program performances at The Grand 1894 Opera House that offer a full measure of laughter. Certainly, this summer is filled with good medicine for all of us. Jeanne Robertson, at 75 years young, is a humorist of the first order and delivers her true to life stories so charmingly that she has you believing they happened to you. A prior Miss North Carolina and Miss Congeniality, Jeanne is everybody’s best friend, the one to lean on in good times and bad and with whom you can share a lot of laughter. This show is suitable for any age – Friday, June 28 at 8pm and Saturday, June 29 at 4pm!

That being said, The Grand is offering another hilarious afternoon or night out that comes with an alert for the faint of heart. It’s Menopause The Musical, a celebration of women who are in the midst of change in their lives and find that laughing about it may be the best way to get through it. A musical parody set to classic tunes from the 60s through the 80s, Menopause will make you want to cut loose and dance. Men are welcome and there have been many who said “thank you for explaining things to me”, but know that when four women at a lingerie sale cut loose, they really cut loose about hot flashes, night sweats and sex! This show is not suitable for all ages! Friday, July 12, 8pm; Saturday, July 13, 3pm and 8pm and Sunday, July 14, 3pm.

Come join us at the cool and comfortable Grand this summer – Maureen Patton, Executive Director -2020 Postoffice Street, Galveston Island. For tickets, 800.821.1894 or www.thegrand.com