LCISD board named Honor School Board

The Lamar CISD Board of Trustees is one of only five school boards from across Texas selected as Honor School Boards as part of the 2018 Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) School Board Awards.

Each year, the program recognizes outstanding Texas school boards for commitment and service that has made a positive impact on Texas public school students.

The five Honor Boards were selected by a committee of Texas school superintendents, chaired by Coahoma ISD superintendent Amy Jacobs, whose school board was named the Outstanding School Board for 2017. The selection committee’s decisions were based on specific criteria, including support for educational performance, support for educational improvement projects, commitment to a code of ethics, and maintenance of harmonious and supportive relationships among board members.

“The Lamar CISD Board of Trustees has an unwavering commitment to a clear vision,” said Jacobs. “When faced with challenges, the trustees look within themselves and do ‘whatever it takes to yield positive outcomes for students.’ Their focus includes leadership development and specific programs aligned to areas of need.”

The Lamar CISD Board was nominated for the award by Superintendent, Dr. Thomas Randle.

“In just a short time, the dedication and ethical service of the Lamar Consolidated ISD School Board has made a dramatic impact on the local community, taxpayers and schoolchildren of Fort Bend County,” his nomination reads. “The board’s challenges are certainly shared across the state, but its response is always unwavering: What is best for our children?”

Lamar CISD and four other Honor Boards—Brenham, Community, Grapevine-Colleyville and Medina Valley ISDs—are now finalists for the program’s highest honor: 2018 Outstanding School Board. They will be interviewed at the TASA/TASB Convention in Austin, then one board will be named Outstanding School Board during the convention’s second general session at 10:30 a.m., Sept. 29. The other Honor Boards, as well as 16 regional winners, will also be recognized at that time.

Since 1971, the TASA School Board Awards program has honored Texas school district boards of trustees that have demonstrated dedication to student achievement and that put students first. The program is facilitated by TASA, the professional association for Texas school administrators, providing networking and professional learning opportunities, legislative advocacy, and targeted communications to support the work of superintendents and other school leaders. The organization’s mission is to promote, provide and develop leaders who create and sustain student-centered schools and develop future-ready students.