League-leading Skeeters continue hot streak

The wins just keep coming for the Sugar Land Skeeters as they have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games as of Sunday.

After taking five of seven games from the Somerset Patriots during their last home stand, the Skeeters went on the road where they split two games against the Lancaster Barnstormers, only to have Sunday’s game rained out. A make up game will be announced later if necessary. As of now, the Skeeters are dominating the rest of the Atlantic League by such a big margin that it may not be needed. Sugar Land is 67-34 overall, eight games ahead of Freedom Division rival Lancaster, the next best team.

The Skeeters won the first half of the season in the Freedom Division, earning a playoff spot. They lead the second half 26-12, five games over the Barnstormers.

The Skeeters began last week with an 8-0 shutout of the Patriots on Monday. Yasutomo Kubo earned his third win of the season as a Skeeter, getting some offensive help from Matt Chavez who belted a two-run homer. Dallas Beeler picked up his seventh win of the season for the Skeeters on Tuesday with a 6-4 win. Juan Silverio went 3-4 with a run-batted-in and scoring two runs. The Patriots came back on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Sugar Land. Vince Molesky got the win and Konner Wade took the loss. Silverio was 2-4 at the plate. The final game of the series saw the Skeeters bounce back with a 3-2 win behind Chavez’s 10th inning walk-off homer. Kraig Sitton got his third win of the season.

The Skeeters got a rough start to their road trip, falling to the Barnstormers 4-1 on Friday. Vicente Campos was tagged with the loss. Barrett Barnes was 1-4 with the run-batted-in for the Skeeters. Saturday’s game was intense, with the Skeeters pulling off a 5-4 win in the 11th inning. Austin Adams got his third and final win for the Skeeters. The next day his contract was purchased by the Minnesota Twins for AA assignment. Felipe Paulino earned his 26th save of the season. Silverio was 2-4 at the plate, scoring two runs.

Schedule

Following a day off on Monday, the Skeeters have three games at Somerset before returning home for three games with the New Britain Bees. They get another Monday break and then take on Southern Maryland for three games and Lancaster for three. Friday’s game will be followed by fireworks and country singer Jack Ingram will perform after Saturday’s game.

Transactions

The Skeeters signed Daniel Robertson on Aug. 14 and picked up Lucas Irvine in a trade from outside the league on Aug. 17. Simon Castro was released on Aug. 17. Pitcher Austin Adams had his contract purchased by the Minnesota Twins (AA) on Aug. 19.

Skeeter of the Week

Juan Silverio has been providing many of the heroics for the team last week. Through his first 27 games with the Skeeters, Silverio has hit .333/.375/.533 with five home runs and 19 RBIs. Silverio has driven in a run in six of his last nine games, while also going on a nine-game hitting streak, and has gone 16-for-36 (.444) with 11 RBIs over that span.

2nd Half Standings

Freedom Division

Sugar Land Skeeters 26-12-0

Lancaster Barnstormers 19-15-5

York Revolution 18-19-7.5

S. Maryland Blue Crabs 16-21-9.5

Liberty Division

Long Island Ducks 23-15-0

Somerset Patriots 22-17-1.5

New Britain Bees 18-19-4.5

Road Warriors 7-31-16