Learn to protect pets at hurricane preparedness symposium

A Hurricane Preparedness Symposium sponsored by Fort Bend Pets Alive! and Texas Humane Legislation Network will take place on July 28 to bring awareness to the community about disaster preparation with pets for the hurricane season.

The 2018 hurricane season is supposed to be as bad or worse than 2017, and the public needs to be informed on what to do with their pets in case of evacuation. Speakers include: Alan Spears, Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator at Fort Bend County; Jeffrey Stewart of Fort Bend Red Cross; Salise Shuttlesworth, J.D. Executive Director of Friends For Life; and Laura Donahue Halloran, Executive Director of Texas Humane Legislation Network.

To help unite displaced pets with owners, FBPA! will give out 120 vouchers for free microchips to attendees who attend the full symposium, as well as transportable water dishes and some other raffle items. Extra microchip vouchers will be donated to the a local non-profit group that serves Fort Bend County.

The symposium is co-hosted by Fort Bend Pets Alive! and Texas Humane Legislative Network (THLN) and co-chaired by U.S. Rep. Pete Olson and Rosenberg Councilmember Jacob Balderas.

Attendees must register at Eventbrite.com. Each registration must have a name and each registrant must be 18 years of age or above. Actual microchipping will not take place at the symposium.