Legacy of Clyde and Nancy Jacks preserved in conference center

The Sugar Land City Council recently renamed the First Colony Conference Center to honor a lifetime of community service from Clyde and Nancy Jacks.

The facility located at 3232 Austin Parkway was designated the Clyde and Nancy Jacks Conference Center after a petition signed by more than 50 community members was submitted to the city. The group also donated $3,500 toward new signage and a dedication ceremony planned for later this year.

A review of the petition confirmed the request met the requirements of a city policy that specifies criteria for naming facilities.

“Clyde Jacks, with the support of his wife Nancy, had a long history of serving the Sugar Land community,” said community member Bill Jameson. “They were both involved in our community from their early years as First Colony residents. Clyde was very active in the First Colony Boy Scouts organization, serving as a troop leader for many years. Of course, whatever Clyde was engaged in, so was Nancy. Clyde also led the first Eagle Scout organization in First Colony.

Clyde served as president of Fort Bend Municipal District 12 (FB MUD 12), and Nancy served as a director on Fort Bend Municipal District 13 for many years prior to the area’s annexation into Sugar Land.

One of their hallmark projects included the phased development of First Colony Park, the home of First Colony Little League (FCLL). In addition to ball fields, concession stands, parking and other park amenities, the complex includes the adjacent First Colony Conference Center, now known as the Clyde and Nancy Jacks Conference Center.

“(Their) plan for the FCLL complex has delivered to this community a place where thousands of Sugar Land’s young people and their families have spent countless hours having fun while learning team spirit, teambuilding skills and team responsibility as they develop into adults,” explained community member Glen Gill. “Clyde saw Sugar Land as an all-inclusive community. He led FB MUD #12 in establishing policies supporting the development of housing for young adults as well as families with children. When the development of Sugar Land reached the point where FB MUD #12 was to be annexed by the city, Clyde worked closely with the city to achieve a smooth transition of the district into the city.

“Under his leadership, he assisted the city in designating some of the district’s funds for the construction of a fire station on Austin Parkway. That greatly enhanced the city’s ability to provide emergency response services in the First Colony area south of Highway 6.”

Following annexation, Clyde served on Sugar Land City Council for four terms, overseeing its population boom during the 1990s and providing leadership for high-profile projects such as the construction of the City Hall and Town Square.

As residents of Sugar Land for more than 40 years, Clyde and Nancy owned and operated a human resources firm, Trace Consultants, for more than 30 years. Clyde was extremely involved in the community, and especially in youth programs. He started and ran both Cub Scout Pack 631 and Boy Scout Troop 1631 in First Colony, and also volunteered in youth soccer and baseball leagues.

Clyde graduated from Sam Houston State University, where he met Nancy and was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. They married on Aug. 19, 1967. Shortly thereafter, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and completed Officer Candidate School. He attained the rank of captain, fought in the Vietnam War and ran the Reserved Officer Training Corps program at the University of Hawaii.

Clyde died on Feb. 19 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Nancy died last year. They had two sons, Clyde “Trey” Jacks III and James Jacks, and were the grandparents of Madeline Jacks, Ethan Jacks and Cassidy Jacks.

“Without Clyde and Nancy Jacks’ vision and hard work, in our opinion, our community would not be the first-class community it is today. In so many ways Clyde and Nancy Jacks have served everyone in the Sugar Land Community,” said former Mayor James Thompson. “The planning and leadership provided by the Clyde and Nancy Jacks team has played a key role in making Sugar Land one of the top nationally recognized cities to live in.”