Let the (fantasy) games begin

By Bill McCaughey

For the Fort Bend Star

This weekend, the high school football season begins.

For several lucky teams, the season will end right before Christmas with a state championship trophy. This year’s districts are the same as last year, so District 20-6A will be an all Fort Bend ISD district with Austin, Bush, Clements, Dulles, Hightower, Kempner, Ridge Point and Travis.

According to various polls and magazines, Ridge Point is the consensus choice to win the district, and possibly go all the way to the state finals. The other seven Fort Bend schools may disagree.

District 23-5A includes Elkins, Marshall and Willowridge, as well as Galveston Ball, Galena Park, Manvel, Santa Fe and Texas City. Elkins, Marshall, Manvel and Willowridge are considered the favorites to take the four playoff spots.

Fantasy football has become an extremely popular pastime. What if the 11 Fort Bend ISD teams were in a fantasy league. Who would you draft?

If you want a pro-style quarterback, do you take Amryn Jeffery of Travis or Luke Leblanc of Elkins? Or will you get more weekly points from a running quarterback such as Jabari James of Marshall, or Ainias Smith of Dulles, or Aaron Allen of Ridge Point. But what about Chris Rivers of Austin and Wade Freeman of Bush?

If you have to choose only two receivers, who do you pick? There is Mustapha Muhammad of Ridge Point and Arjei Henderson of Travis, both of whom have more Division 1 offers than they can keep track of. You can’t forget about Henry Thomas and Korey King of Marshall. Shawn Thomas, Dy’Shon Hodge and Christian Donahue of Bush all run 4.4 40s, and so can Vernon Harrell of Elkins. Willowridge’s Vaughnte Frederick was all-district last year.

Selecting a running back may keep you up all night. Hightower’s Devin McAdoo may be the most under-rated back in the district, or that honor could go to Austin’s Gerad Miller. Both run 4.4 40s. Anthony Brooks and Jerry Davis of Marshall would be great selections. So would Naveon Mitchell of Travis.

If you just pick a defensive unit, Hightower may have one of the best in the state. Their linebacker unit of Derrick McClendon, Quinton Sharkey, Hassan Hypolite and Christian Hood probably is the best in the state. However, drive a few miles south, and Chad Bailey, Nelson Ceaser, Dennis Osagiede and Knowledge Smith of Ridge Point would argue that their defense is the best.

While this is purely fantasy, the point is that Fort Bend ISD football teams are loaded with talent, which will make for an exciting season.