Letter to the Editor 11/09/16

Why is news negative?

Dear Editor:

My name is Alex Carothers and I am part of Scout Troop 38. I am writing to ask why is our news filled with primarily sad and violent stories? I know that these kinds of stories are the thing that grabs readers attention and keeps viewers, but in a day and age where we have access to almost any story at any given time why is it that we have to always see the sad stories?

I think that every once in a while you should have a front page story that shows and recognizes the accomplishments of the community that would surely make the news happier!

Sincerely,

Alex Carothers

­—Troop 38 Sugar Land

(Editor’s Note: Dear Alex, please read the column above for the answer to your question. Thank you for writing and keep on Scouting!)