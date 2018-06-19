Letter to the editor: Missouri City facing new challenges as election nears

Dear Editor,

Missouri City is changing and improving, which is plain to see for all residents and likely these changes will impact the November elections. City residents need only to look at Texas Parkway and Highway 6 improvements and developments to see that Missouri City has a new, more interesting identity. No longer are residents commuting to the tired and congested retail environment of Sugar Land to do their shopping.

We now have two Walmarts, two HEBs, two Krogers, and many other retail outlets to support in-city shopping. We have our own community college. The city has grown to be more independent and this vitality has increased awareness and interest among residents as to what the city’s future and destiny will be.

Candidates can now see the opportunity to lead a city that is leading out and achieving rather than just looking for ways to increase patronage at the city golf course and tennis facility. So, what are the best case scenarios for Missouri City over the next 10 years and where are we going? Political candidates are realizing that great opportunities exist for personal leadership to make a difference in Missouri City’s future.

We have a new city management that is not afraid to spend money. In the past, Missouri City has foregone huge, needed expenditures to improve the city so that city leaders could tout lower city taxes to get re-elected. This approach is no longer viable or even possible. The city now needs to look seriously at beautification and infrastructure improvement measures that will stimulate city pride, greater voter participation and commercial development. Future elected officials will be leading a city with a purpose.

Obviously, recent events have demonstrated that this is a new era for political candidates. We need new views to combat the violence in our communities, deal effectively with extreme weather issues and implement a kinder, gentler approach to resident participation in government. We’ve seen a very visible (and sometimes shocking) lack of concern about citizen issues displayed by this city council. These are huge issues that will require vision and cooperation. New candidates will be welcomed to share their own views of how the city should be led in the future.

All of these factors spell an exciting time for Missouri City residents as the November elections unfold.

Howard E. Moline

Missouri City