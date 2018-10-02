Letter to the Editor – Residents must vote to make a difference in government

Dear Editor,

Have you ever given thought to the meaning of the word “vote” and its profound impact on how we are governed?

I believe the word VOTE is an acronym for the phrase “Voice Of The Electorate.”

Accordingly, unless we vote our voices go unheard and our goals for our neighborhood, city, state and federal governments are without voice.

We have all heard the statement that one vote counts and it should not be ignored. The vote to admit Texas into the Union in 1845 was ratified when one senator changed his vote from “no” to “yes.”

In 1948, one vote at the Texas Convention elected Lyndon B. Johnson as U.S. Senator over former Gov. Coke Stevens. More locally, several positions for the Missouri City, City Council have been won or lost by less than a handful of votes.

When Mark Twain commented on the importance of one vote he replied, “A nation is only an individual multiplied.” I believe this also applies to our city and state elections.

My commentary here is not to solicit nor endorse any person or position. Rather it is a call to all citizens to fulfill their civic duty to vote in every city, state and federal election.

When looking at the statistics from our recent local city elections it is obvious that we are lax or even derelict in fulfilling our responsibilities as citizens. Further, it is incumbent that we guard against apathy or complacency and not allow these inactions to have a negative impact on our voter turnout.

In a more direct and personal challenge, we have been given the right to elect our representatives and not to participate in this process overlooks what our country and citizens have had to endure and sacrifice to secure this right.

When addressing the issue of voting, patriotic poet Roger W. Hancock stated, “A vote not cast is a vote against your preference.” So, if we fail to exercise this right we have only ourselves to blame when conditions and events do not align with our preferences or choices.

Our officials have made it efficient and straightforward to vote. There are several methods to register to vote, including an on-line option. We have early voting options at numerous local locations and absentee voting options that allow us to bypass any long lines on voting day or to vote if we should be away from our home.

Expanded poll times provide a range of times that is conducive to the schedules of workers, parents and retired individuals. Bottom line, voting has been made easier and less time consuming so there is no logical reason not to vote.

We are currently approaching an election to determine who will represent us at the city, state and federal levels. Now is the time to reverse the trend of low voter turnout, but that can only be accomplished by we the electorate.

We must get involved and accept our civic responsibility by voting in the very important upcoming Missouri City election for mayor and two at-large city council members. We must reverse the trend of low voter turnout. See you at the polls.

Floyd Emery

Missouri City

Council Member