Letters to the editor

(Editor’s note: When a committee recommended several options to the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees for rezoning the district, one of the proposals was to turn Hightower High School into and academy and to relocate its students to other nearby schools, as we reported last week in a story headlined “School board faces unpopular zoning choices.” That proposal created such a huge outrage that Superintendent Charles Dupre removed it as an option. In the interim, many people commented on the story and many more online on our Facebook page. Below are some of the comments we received.)

Jacquelyn Coleman

I am disappointed that the Fort Bend ISD board is considering a proposal to rezone the students at Hightower High School. My daughter will be a ninth grader at Hightower during the 2018-2019 school year and she had plans to graduate from Hightower. She isn’t going to any of the academies, so that means the district’s proposal will put her at either Marshall or Willowridge high schools. Neither of those schools is close to my home. It makes absolutely no sense to send my child to a school that is farther away when that won’t solve the overcrowding issue at Ridge Point High School. It also won’t solve the transportation issue that the district has by putting the academy in one place. They will still have to transport students from all over the district to get to the academy. I don’t know if the district felt that it was easier to move the kids at Hightower because there aren’t as many kids or if FBISD simply doesn’t care about our kids. This plan makes no sense.

C. Calvin

It seems like the East side of the district is being treated in the same manner of the low-income areas and low performing schools in HISD right now. Just how the district feels that Riverstone and Sienna deserve their neighborhood schools we deserve the same in Fresno and surrounding areas.

A Frustrated Parent

I am absolutely appalled by what the district is trying to do to our Hightower students and I will do all that I can to stand with my Hightower family against these shenanigans.

Kayla Taylor

I am appalled and deeply concerned about the state of affairs affecting Hightower High School students and the surrounding community. Both my sons and their friends attended and graduated from HHS in 2012 and 2015. They had wonderful experiences. To move out and/or rezone students who live in the surrounding communities is absurd and totally unfair. Why should students whose parents pay taxes be bused to Marshall or Willowridge when they have a community school? Then it would cause an overcrowding situation in those schools. And even if it doesn’t I am totally against this idea. Additionally, it is equally offensive and disrespectful that these parents weren’t allowed to speak on the matter during the board meeting. We all need to make our voices heard at the voting polls.

Tamesha Geter

The east side of FBISD has always been the forgot about area. When we moved here we based it on the school district not knowing this side was the forgot about side. When it books down to it it’s about social injustice. Which side of the railroad tracks do you fall on? Hightower has been neglected for the longest. And it’s not just the high school; it’s the elementary schools as well. The board held meetings as a show. They really didn’t want our input because they already had a decision. Segregation at its finest. I mean think about it … Hightower students will be bused to a school nowhere near their home just to accommodate who? Ridge Point? If everyone went to the school they were zoned too then we wouldn’t have this problem.

C. Simon

We will not sit idly by while they take away our school. Hightower was here BEFORE there was a Ridge Point to serve both the Fresno and Sienna Plantation area. Now that their community school exists, we have ours swiped away? Why? We still need Hightower, our community school, just as much as all the other communities need theirs.

Katherine Brown

It’s so blatantly obvious that they are choosing to accommodate the schools with a high population of Caucasian students. I have paid taxes in Fort Bend ISD for 14 years and this is not settling well at all. All of this so that Sienna Plantation and Ridge Point are not disturbed. There is no reason at all to move students from Hightower. Why not rezone Elkins? Every move or suggestion from this supposed board has been made to disturb schools with a majority of African American students. When are they going to try and do what’s best for those who truly need the support? Where is your fairness? Where is your transparency? Where is your concern for all students? You were voted in office to do what’s best for the district and it’s obvious that’s not what’s being done. Trust and believe that I will do everything possible to ensure those seats are held by people who want to ensure our children get a proper and fair education. We all knew this steering committee was a smoke screen. We were just waiting for the board to show their hand.

Shari Wycoff

It is very frustrating and upsetting to know that the board is ignoring the needs of our children. We do NOT want Hightower High School turned into an academy campus.

Erica Trinise Lohse

Do not move Hightower students from Hightower go make room for other students.

Leo

Excellent article! It reports the real situation of our communities!

Nicole Hollins

I think this is such a terrible decision for the communities surrounding Hightower to have this school transformed into an academy only campus. You want to take away Hightower and rezone these children further than the two schools such as Elkins and Ridge Point that are within a five-mile radius! Fort Bend should be shamed! I have had two children graduate from Hightower and one more to go and I am a proud Cane Nation parent. I am ashamed that Fort Bend does not think highly enough of us and the students to fight for our school.