Letters to the Editor 10/26/16

DWI convict got off too easy

Dear Editor,

A competitor weekly reported that on Oct. 10, 2016, Fort Bend County Court #4 Judge R.H. “Sandy” Bielstein sentenced a convicted DWI-offender to “three days in jail,” this in spite of the jury returning a conviction for DWI.

No previous DWIs reported, however this should at least have been reported, whether there were any previous DWIs or not. Not only is this basic reporting but also needs to be known by the judge, jury and the public.

Drunk driving takes countless lives and leaves many innocent victims and families due to the outrageous practice of DWI dead, incapacitated and scarred for life. These miscreants MUST be fined, taken off the streets and sanctioned with probation for a minimum of 3-5 years to get the message through to them and to the public that DWIs are unacceptable.

It is inappropriate to require a $200 fine, plus court costs on citizens for 8 mph over the speed limit with no other traffic on the road and let a DWI off with NO fine, sanctions or probation. There is no proportionality in this sentencing.

Judge “Sandy” Bielstein has done the public a great disservice by not imposing a significant fine (up to $2,000), driving restrictions (no driving after 10 p.m., for example) and/or a minimum of 3 to 5 years of probation tied to a significantly higher fine, incarceration period and other sanctions if repeated. As Judge Bielstein adjudicated this case the public can only expect more of the same. This is unacceptable and Judge Bielstein held accountable at the next election.

I would request your readers to WRITE your Texas Senators, Representatives and District Attorneys to draft laws and statures to require minimal DWI legislation, such that the refusal of roadside DWI test and refusal of the judge or jury of viewing roadside videos or other evidence, and jury convictions require a minimum significant fine and at least 3-5 year’s probation for future DWIs.

Rex Alfonso

Missouri City

Be safe and responsible this Halloween

Dear Editor:

For adults, Halloween has become one of the most anticipated nights of the year. It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy the great fall weather and spend time with friends before the holiday hustle and bustle begins. That’s why Silver Eagle Distributors, Houston’s local Anheuser-Busch distributor, is joining Anheuser-Busch in asking everyone to have a safe and enjoyable time no matter where the night takes them.

If alcohol is part of your Halloween plans, we encourage adults to enjoy responsibly. Please use a designated driver, a taxi or other transportation if you feel you’ve had too much to drink.

Silver Eagle Distributors is working with area bars and restaurants to encourage revelers 21 and older to celebrate responsibly and designate a driver or make plans for a safe ride home. And in conjunction with the Houston Restaurant Association, we will also be implementing programs such as Alert Cab, which helps provide free and discounted rides home for bar and restaurant patrons who may have had too much to drink. Driver’s License guides and We I.D. age calendars will also be used to assist in identifying and preventing those who are underage from purchasing and consuming alcohol.

We hope you will join us in celebrating responsibly this Halloween. After all, these are our roads and it’s our shared responsibility to keep them safe.

From everyone at Silver Eagle Distributors, have a safe, fun Halloween!

Sincerely,

Anthony Tellez

Market Manager, Rosenberg

Silver Eagle Distributors, L.P.