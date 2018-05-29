Letters to the Editor

Column was incontrovertibly correct

Dear Editor,

Congratulations on a brilliant piece, you are absolutely and incontrovertibly correct. Thank you for so eloquently and concisely describing the cause and effect of some of the ills in our society today. I have clipped the piece and will share it with as many people as I know! It should in fact be shared to Facebook to counteract the memes.

Yours truly,

(Mrs.) Lee Chapman

Sugar Land

Column argues against nonexistent legislation

Dear Editor,

The gun control editorial makes some great arguments … against measures that haven’t seriously been proposed as legislation.

You state that you don’t believe “banning guns is the answer.” Well, neither do I. But I’m not aware of any federal legislation that’s been introduced that would do that. And by the way, automatic “machine gun” type weapons have been essentially “banned” since 1934. That seems to have been pretty effective actually, since I’ve never even seen a fully automatic weapon nor do you hear of them being used in criminal acts.

You also point out how laughable it would be to try to collect all the guns in the U.S. Again, this hasn’t been suggested by an federal lawmaker, nor has abolishing the Second Amendment, something else you argue against. I realize that retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens recently offered repeal of the Second Amendment as a possible solution, but he has about as much ability to get this enacted as the guy who delivered my pizza yesterday.

It’s easy to argue against extreme positions that aren’t being offered as legitimate legislative solutions. It’s much harder to argue against measures that HAVE been offered, like universal background checks (who is actually in favor of NOT having background checks for gun sales). Who could be against banning bump stocks, the gun accessory that allowed the Las Vegas shooter to fire over 1,000 rounds and injure or kill 500 people? Bump stocks aren’t even guns, they’re accessories, and thus aren’t protected by the Second Amendment anyway.

The pro-guns people are increasingly desperate to prevent sensible reforms, as the bodies pile up. Much easier to create straw man arguments to knock down rather than trying to argue against common sense solutions.

L. Collins

Stafford