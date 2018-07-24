Letters to the Editor

Missouri City needs better leadership

Dear Editor,

It’s hard not to be very impressed by a list of the positives of living in Missouri City. We have: 1) Easy access to Houston and Sugar Land and all of their amenities; 2) Great home affordability; 3) Diversity like few towns in Texas; 4) An excellent school district, and in essence, a quality of life that consistently ranks high. Yes, we are good, but what changes would make us World-Class and First Tier? Moreover, how do I, as a Missouri City resident, make my voice heard?

The answer to these questions is simple. Vote, and more importantly, vote for leadership. Does leadership really make a difference? A good example is the City of Sugar Land, which consistently ranks in the top 20 and sometimes the top 10 best cities in Texas to live in. Over the past few years, they’ve built a Town Centre that is the envy of all of Texas with nearby dining which is unsurpassed. The City of Sugar Land just keeps on improving because their leaders have taken the initiative and surpassed all expectations, just like Missouri City needs to do.

Good leadership should define what’s most important for the majority of residents and point the city in that direction. First, Missouri City is a community of families, a large number of which are young but all are interested in an improved quality of life. Are the candidates we’re voting for interested in helping our families or do they have some other agenda? For many years, the city seems to have been focused on running its two golf courses, clubhouse, and tennis facility, which service about 5 percent of our city’s residents. Obviously, we need leaders who will change the focus, take the initiative and improve the lives of the families who make up such a significant percentage of our city’s population.

Sugar Land has its Town Centre, a very walkable area that is frequented by all of its residents. Missouri City very much needs similar family-friendly, walkable venues that benefit all of Missouri City’s residents. The city has plenty of empty parking lot space near Highway 6 and along many of its major streets where this could happen, so that could be at least one focus. We need leaders who will foster public/private partnerships and ventures. There are these and many other opportunities for leaders with initiative, negotiating skills, and enthusiasm to make Missouri City better for the families that live here.

Elections are coming up and Missouri City has an obvious need for leaders who are in touch with the reality of what Missouri City has become. Our situation calls for women or men who will take charge and get ahead of the game. Leaders with fresh, innovative ideas and lots of energy will help Missouri City stay competitive and keep the city’s future bright.

Howard E. Moline

Missouri City

Missouri City not responding to flood questions

Dear Editor,

As a concerned citizen who wants to see our system of government survive, I feel the need to speak out about a trend I see in local government that parallels the trend in national government toward a breakdown in morals of the people who we depend on to serve the interests of the people who elect them. There are a few good people at all levels who worry about this breakdown and want to do something about it before it gets too bad to fix. Things have gotten so bad that an elected Congressman said in a committee hearing that Peter Strock deserved a purple heart for his effort to discredit our President using what is now proved to be an attempt to frame him in the minds of the public with an accusation of collusion.

Concerned citizens need to join together to combat this trend toward destroying the government we depend on for a civil society before it is too late. This is addressed to the people in local government who I feel have put the interest of their fellow citizens over that of the establishment with the hope that each person will join me in doing what they can to expose the corruption and fix the problem in whatever way they can. The trend has become too prevalent to ignore.

I have collected a thick file of emails and attended several meetings to back up and document what I am saying. I will be glad to share any of it with anyone who asks.

This fiasco started when I questioned why we had water in our streets and houses during (Hurricane) Harvey in the Lake Olympia subdivision while I could see that it should have flowed naturally into the drainage creek a few feet away and was several feet lower.

The first attempt was to get an answer to this question from our city engineer. His answer was total lies saying he had corresponded with the “owner and operator” of our MUD district and was told the flood gates had been opened during the flood and the pumps were unable to keep up with the amount of rain.

1) There is no one in the MUD district with that title. I asked for a name and he ignored the request.

2) The local MUD district manager responsible for operating the floodgates told me the gates were NOT open during the flood.

3) The pumps WERE able to pump the water in the storm sewer drainage ditch below the flood level in the streets.

I asked The MUD district manager how high the creek got during the flood. He responded that he did not know and gate control was determined by the creek having to go below flood level before the gates could be opened. This implied that creek water had been higher than street water flood level, which never happened. I was told recently that a water level gauge was installed a couple of days after the peak flood had passed and the level then was 64 feet. Both the MUD manager and LJA engineer knew at that time what the reading was but both claimed until recently they had no data at the time. Both lied!

I asked the county engineer what data he had on creek levels during Harvey. He said he did not have any.

I asked The LJA engineer if I could see the flood control design to see if I could see any reason why the flood water stayed in our streets for more than a week. He referred me to the LJA lawyer to see if I was entitled to see it. He said I was and the engineer said he would make it available. He never did!

Next I contacted our county district government representative complaining about this and asked if he could help. He said he had no data but would set up a meeting to resolve my concerns. Soon after, the county engineer called to volunteer that he did have evidence showing the creek level but did not tell me what the evidence showed. He brought the evidence to the meeting representing that it showed the peak level at our drainage outfall. The county government representative said he had marked the water level on a power pole nearby and measured the elevation later. He did this at the time of the flood and knew the answer then. Both lied initially!

I wrote an article to put in our community newsletter asking if they would publish it to explain what I had found at the time. I don’t dispute that it is their decision to make and could be very controversial to publish it. They have stopped corresponding with me.

I still do not have an answer to the initial question. Was the flooding caused by something that is fixable? Was the cause truly a case of rainfall exceeding the design criteria? How many days should have water remained in the streets (if any) based on the amount of rain that fell, according to the design? What is the reason for all of the lies stonewalling and cover up? Why are there still no published elevations of the creek at our outfall? (I have concluded that the answer lies in rainfall inside our residential area and not the creek level that is so secret.) The swamp keeps getting deeper! Why were so many people involved in the lies? You cannot believe anyone in a position to tell the truth.

I can’t fight this battle alone.

Frank Clapp

Missouri City