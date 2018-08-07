Letters to the Editor

Rosenberg drivers’ license office is overcrowded

Dear Editor,

On July 23 I first went to the Texas Department of Public Safety (Drivers Licenses) at Gessner only to find a huge sign stating that the facility was closed and giving two alternates, one in Fort Bend County, the other two in Houston, farther away than the TXDPS facility at 28000 Southwest Freeway, Rosenberg.

I arrived at 3 p.m. and was shocked to find a very long line. I walked and counted the line – over 350 at that time and at the turn of the line, within 30 persons from the entry doors, I asked an elderly couple and their 15-year-old grandson trying to get his first license when they arrived. They said this was actually their second time that day. They first arrived at 6:30 a.m. and that there were already about 450 persons on line. The facility opened at 7:30 a.m. The grandpa/grandson/grandma got to the desk about 10:30 a.m. (about 450 persons in 180 min or some 2.5 minutes per person on line). But, when they got to the desk they were told the grandson needed two forms of identification for a first driver’s license. They went home, got an additional document and returned at noon and again joined the line at the rear. It was now 3:20 p.m. and they were 30 from the entry door. At 3:25 the armed deputy announced: “Next 15 (people) come forward,” and were let into the inner sanctum. It will be another 38 minutes (at 2.5minutes/person) for the grandparents/grandson to stand on line.

According to many others I questioned on line, these lines are at the DPS in Rosenberg every day. Another said the Richmond facility was also closed. Why?

Why is there only one DPS facility in Fort Bend County? How can DPS not provide temporary facilities to handle the people’s need to comply with state of Texas law and then not provide the facilities to comply?

In the meantime I plan to be at the DPS early and plan to stay late.

A call and email to Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick may turn things around – the status quo is UNACCEPTABLE.

Rex Alfonso

Missouri City

A letter from Stafford MSD Board President Christopher Caldwell

To the residents of Stafford,

The past week has been quite unnerving and very unsettling, to say the least. With the current climate of mass violence in public areas, more importantly, schools, society has an increased awareness and emphasis on safety and security.

Stafford Municipal School District is not only committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment, but it is our top priority. There is no price tag on safety, and we would like to reassure our community that safety will not be an issue for the school or an area of concern for our parents.

You have my promise as the president of the board of trustees that Stafford MSD will have three school resource officers (SROs), an increase over last year, housed on the complex of SMSD. Along with those officers, the police chief of the City of Stafford has promised regular patrolling of the area.

As our continued commitment to the safety and security of our students, we have consulted with local and federal agencies to identify areas of improvement to enhance our security.

In agreeance with the recommendations proposed by those entities, we are implementing several security enhancements in the upcoming school year that will bolster our security efforts. We are expecting a prodigious year, one filled with significant accomplishments and memorable experiences.

The board of trustees would like to wish all our students and families happiness, excellent health, and prosperity.

Best Regards,

Christopher Caldwell

President, Stafford MSD Board of Trustees