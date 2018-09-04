Letters to the Editor

City still ignoring flood problem in Chimneystone

Dear Editor,

Let me say it out loud “Happy anniversary Harvey (whoopie)”! At the risk of sounding redundant and/or confused, I’ll try just once more to get some clarity about the flooding problems in my Sugar Land neighborhood (please remember: I’ve had water up to my door even before Harvey).

So, here goes: I’ve gotten most of my information from LID2 (Levee Improvement District #2) but it seems like I hear relatively little from the City of Sugar Land about drainage problems here in Chimneystone (flood central). I would ask the City of Sugar Land: “Is LID2 your mouthpiece in these matters?” I’ve learned that the city and LID2 have separate duties when it comes to draining storm water. Or maybe you (City of Sugar Land) just lack the ability to “give us the confidence” that you are working on this problem. Could this be a lack of basic PR skills on the part of Sugar Land?

Basically the only thing I know about our drainage problem in Chimneystone (this was told to me by LID2) is: someone was hired to do “a study” for this neighborhood. That’s it? Is “the study” something the city ordered? I’m confused. The LID2 manager told me that the Chimneystone drainage problem was the responsibility of the city. Therefore, the city should be transparent and explain this Chimneystone “study” in detail to all of us dummies.

Actually, saying “we’re doing a study” sounds like what folks would say if they don’t know what to do. Who’s doing this “study” and who authorized it? Is it rinky-dink? Or is it full bodied. When will “the study” yield data? Will anything actually happen after “the study”?

Some of us feel that years ago instead of fixing dysfunctional infrastructure in lower income neighborhoods, Sugar Land opted to build a showboat city hall building. The city might say to me “Sir, these are different matters.” I would ask “why is that?” But then we’re just simple folks out here, sometimes we get confused (who wouldn’t). In my neighborhood we know that the city was supposed to re-furb our storm drainage system many years ago. I never saw any work done. What happened? What will happen now? Oh wait, I forgot, there’s “a study”. Anyway, how about a news release (a mail-out, town crier, letter to the editor, regular info, etc.)? Keep us filled in (I’m talking to the city).

For the past year now, I’ve been working by myself to repair my flooded home. I feel it deep down in my knees and my back. I’m a reluctant sheetrock worker (learned it on YouTube), a flooring guy (learned it on YouTube), a floor and door trim worker (yep, YouTube). I’m about 45 percent done with reviving my small home to the best of my ability. Why so slow? It’s because I’m not a pro, I’m just doing what I can at my age, with my limited skills and money. I’m a crew of one.

Why don’t you hotshot Sugar Land fellows crank up the press and let us know what’s really happening (beyond “a study”). I’m talking to you City of Sugar Land, this is your matter, is it not? There’s no need to hear from Mike Stone (LID2 manager) any further, isn’t that correct? Why does he keep popping up? If you (the city) can’t communicate, maybe you can “learn how on Youtube”.

Waiting for more water,

Linden Hudson

Sugar Land

Teacher no hero for jumping on car

Dear Editor,

I’ve been too busy with a project to take the time to write to you, respecting an editorial piece you wrote entitled, “Teacher who jumped on car should be lauded a hero,” published May 16, 2018 in the Star. I have saved the piece all of this time until now that I have the time to write to you.

Ms. Rita Trimmer-Ray drove recklessly and endangered the lives of the children at Dulles Elementary School – but that action does not justify Coach Young’s thuggish and equally reckless behavior. As you know quite well, there are right and wrong ways to do all things. Mr. Aaron Young Morgan, having the opportunity and time to stop Ms. Trimmer-Ray’s automobile in the proper and respectful manner, as we expect all teachers to do, chose to behave like a hooligan.

Why did he behave like this? No doubt he believes he has the prerogative to do so, and that stems from his upbringing. More than likely, many of his family and of his former teachers accepted his behavior for several reasons. I need not name them all, but it suffices to say that contemporary morality allows untoward public behavior from anyone, especially from racial and ethnic minorities. And people like you reinforce this skewed social norm because you are slavishly obsequious to the dogma of political correctness. Would you have accepted this inexcusable behavior by a white coach and hailed it as heroic?

I would like to see someone jump on your automobile and damage the hood – and see how you would react. Would you call a miscreant like that a hero? I doubt it, not when it is your property.

Louis B. Carballo

Sugar Land

(Editor’s note: Mr. Carballo, I do not normally respond to letters to the editor, but since you asked, I will. To answer your question, yes, if I were behaving in a reckless manner that was endangering children, I would hope someone would take measures to stop me no matter what damage my car might suffer. A damaged car is much easier to repair than a damaged or dead child. I believe Coach Young had to make a snap judgment call and responded positively to the best of his ability. Additionally, how dare you pull the race card in this discussion. It has absolutely nothing to do with race or ethnicity. You should be ashamed for trying to stir up dissension where it does not exist.)