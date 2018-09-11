Letters to the Editor – Sugar Land not responding to flood concerns

Dear Editor,

It is not often that people thank you for what you do to correct bad situations regarding our government agencies listening to the citizens. There is nothing like sunshine (or “Star” light) to get the attention of people who work for the taxpayers.

The letter written by Linden Hudson last week pointed out the same problem I complained about in my letter a few weeks ago. He is pleading for the Sugar Land officials to tell us “what’s really happening regarding fixing the flooding problems in his area.” They could at least admit responsibility and explain why there is no fix if that is the case. I am arguing that the problem in MUD1 could be fixed but they refuse to say why they disagree. Simply starting the pumps a few days earlier should fix it.

The problem goes far beyond the refusal of those who are responsible for fixing the problems. Every government office that has anything to do with the flooding knows who is responsible for solving the problems and they cover up for the others. They refuse to tell what the problem is and who is responsible.

It is hard to believe that Hudson and I are the only people who have expressed a concern regarding what is being done to fix the problem and holding our elected officials responsible considering the number of citizens who suffered damages.

Thank you for your participation in resolving this problem – keep up the good work.

Frank Clapp

Missouri City