Letters to the Editor – Teacher no hero for jumping on car

Dear Editor,

I’ve been too busy with a project to take the time to write to you, respecting an editorial piece you wrote entitled, “Teacher who jumped on car should be lauded a hero,” published May 16, 2018, in the Star. I have saved the piece all of this time until now that I have the time to write to you.

Ms. Rita Trimmer-Ray drove recklessly and endangered the lives of the children at Dulles Elementary School – but that action does not justify Coach Young’s thuggish and equally reckless behavior. As you know quite well, there are right and wrong ways to do all things. Mr. Aaron Young Morgan, having the opportunity and time to stop Ms. Trimmer-Ray’s automobile in the proper and respectful manner, as we expect all teachers to do, chose to behave like a hooligan.

Why did he behave like this? No doubt he believes he has the prerogative to do so, and that stems from his upbringing. More than likely, many of his family and of his former teachers accepted his behavior for several reasons. I need not name them all, but it suffices to say that contemporary morality allows untoward public behavior from anyone, especially from racial and ethnic minorities. And people like you reinforce this skewed social norm because you are slavishly obsequious to the dogma of political correctness. Would you have accepted this inexcusable behavior by a white coach and hailed it as heroic?

I would like to see someone jump on your automobile and damage the hood – and see how you would react. Would you call a miscreant like that a hero? I doubt it, not when it is your property.

Louis B. Carballo

Sugar Land

(Editor’s note: Mr. Carballo, I do not normally respond to letters to the editor, but since you asked, I will. To answer your question, yes, if I were behaving in a reckless manner that was endangering children, I would hope someone would take measures to stop me no matter what damage my car might suffer. A damaged car is much easier to repair than a damaged or dead child. I believe Coach Young had to make a snap decision and responded positively to the best of his ability. Additionally, how dare you pull the race card in this discussion! It has absolutely nothing to do with race or ethnicity. You should be ashamed for trying to stir up racial dissension where it does not exist. – Joe Southern)