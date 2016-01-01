Liendo Plantation hosting Civil War Weekend

Step back in time at Liendo Plantation for an up close and personal look at life during the period of the American Civil War this weekend.

Held annually the weekend before Thanksgiving near Hempstead, Civil War Weekend is an event with something for everyone. Visitors are educated and entertained by dedicated living historians who portray the many sides of life during a war that divided the nation.

True to the name of the event, Civil War Weekend is an opportunity for immersion in 19th century American life. Visit the lawn of the Liendo Plantation home for various period life demonstrations and exhibits including music, blacksmithing, spinning and weaving, soap making, quilting and more. Stop by the Bachelor’s Quarters to see the fashion show (scheduled once daily) to get an up close look at clothing and customs of the time period. See a medical demonstration depicting real life medical techniques of the day. Of course, no trip to Liendo Plantation would be complete without a tour of the mansion. Self-guided tours are available so that guests can tour at their own pace, with docents available to provide information and assistance.

Military life at Civil War Weekend is an interactive experience. The Union, Confederate and Winter Camps are open and available for visits. Reenactors can be seen throughout the grounds of Liendo all day long, many with fascinating stories to tell. The Battle for Liendo takes place at 2 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, with military reenactors from both sides coming together to put on an exhilarating show, complete with live cannon fire and pyrotechnics.

With all of the opportunities to experience authentic 19th century life, Civil War Weekend also includes some of the modern amenities that make festival attendance so much fun. A busy food court awaits, featuring many festival foods, along with some truly unique food and beverage selections. Across the street from the food court is a “modern vendor” area with a collection of vendors ranging from crafts and artisan products to authors selling their books and presentations by historical organizations. A stroll along “Sutler Row” shows an impression of the merchants of the time period, selling reenacting gear and souvenirs for everyone. Combining a great history themed event with a venue that is so significant to Texas history has made Civil War Weekend a favorite among reenactors and spectators alike.

The 16th Annual Civil War Weekend is held Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and seniors. Liendo Plantation is located at 38653 Wyatt Chapel Road, Hempstead.