Loaded with bear

John Baker of Houston donned an antique grizzly bear fur coat as part of his outfit during the annual Runaway Scrape re-enactment held Saturday at George Ranch Historical Park. Temperatures in the upper 40s with high winds made for a cold day, but several brave souls came out to see the battle re-enactment of Texas settlers fleeing from advancing Mexican forces during the Texas Revolution in 1836. The re-enactors will perform the Battle of San Jacinto April 21 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Southern)