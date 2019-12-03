Local artists secure top honors at Sienna art show

Four local artists took top honors during the inaugural SiennArt Festival at Sawmill Lake, which drew hundreds of art lovers early last month.

Sudha Iyengar won first place in the juried art show, while Andy Gonzalez and Abdul Basit won second- and third-place honors, respectively. Brenda Hash was named Best in Show. The four were among nearly 50 artists from the region who made their way to Sienna for the event, which even featured an artist from Austin.

Students from area schools such as Thornton Middle School in Missouri City also sold their artwork during the show to raise funds for their schools’ art clubs. Peyton Vaughn won the People’s Choice Award for the middle school level, while Avery Cabiro won it for the elementary level and Akashata Thupili took home high school honors.

“Art brings creativity, joy and a new perspective to a community, which enriches its quality of life,” event coordinator Debra Jan Hall said. “By supporting local artists, you personally contribute to the growth of seasoned and developing talent. When you buy a piece of local art, you have a totally unique piece that is expressive and beautiful.”