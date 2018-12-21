Local athletes sign letters of intent

Dec. 19 is now the first day that high school athletes can sign letters of intent to accept a scholarship from a college or university, and several Fort Bend ISD students took advantage of the opportunity.

At Travis High School, volleyball player Jada Jones signed to attend Claflin University in Orangeburg, S.C.; softball player Carissa Cedillo signed with Franciscan University in Steubenville, Ohio; and football player Zach Zimos signed with the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark.

Jones was injured her senior season and did not get to compete.

“I am super proud of Jada for powering through an injury. Even though she didn’t get to participate in her senior year she was still able to persevere and be offered a college scholarship. I know she loves the game and I am proud of her. She worked really hard on her rehabilitation and she is probably stronger than ever now,” Travis volleyball coach Nicole Hitt said.

Cedillo was the softball team’s designated hitter last season.

“Carissa has played pitcher, third base, and last season she was primarily our designated hitter. She is a solid girl at the plate, always making contact. When we had runners on the bases, she always made contact, either scoring them or moving them up,” Travis softball coach Miranda Szink said.

Zimos played linebacker last season and was voted to the all-district first team.

“In my sophomore season, I realized if I worked hard the next two years, I had a chance to be offered a scholarship. It has always been a goal of mine to play in the Southeastern Conference. It is the best of the best. Arkansas has been great to me. The communication throughout the process was great, and the school and city are beautiful. I plan to study business and entrepreneurship,” Zimos said.

Other Fort Bend ISD athletes who signed their letters include Erick Young of Bush who signed with Texas A&M; Jamal Morris of Bush, Oklahoma; Nelson Ceaser of Ridge Point, University of Houston; Isaiah Essissima of Hightower, University of Houston; Michael Johnson III of Hightower, Texas Southern University; Trevyon Robinson of Hightower, Texas Southern University; and Jake Sniffin of Ridge Point; Dordt College.