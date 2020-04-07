Local church hosting virtual Easter ‘Egg-stravaganza’

Easter egg hunts are a time-honored tradition, but it’s not the time for people to gather in groups and have their kids running around together.

Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak in Fort Bend County, a local church is looking to connect its congregation in spirit as it puts a new spin on an old classic.

First United Methodist Church of Missouri City has been conducting services online at fumcmc.org/ and Facebook to promote social distancing. On Thursday, Senior Pastor Marty Vershel will host a group communion over Zoom.

The even bigger draw, he said, will come Saturday with the church’s virtual “Easter Egg-stravaganza.”

“We’re trying to make things as normal as possible,” he said.

County Judge KP George announced last week that his “Stay Home to Save Lives” order has been extended through April 30 to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus strain.

And even though Fort Bend residents can attend religious services under the order as long as they practice social distancing guidelines that require people who are not family members to maintain at least 6 feet of separation between each other, many churches are erring on the side of caution – among them FUMC Missouri City.

During a normal year, Family Ministry Director Leah Stevens said the annual Easter egg hunt draws about 300 people from around Fort Bend County as kids play games, jump on bounce houses and play with the Easter Bunny.

As county officials have reported increased COVID-19 numbers, she said she and Vershel brainstormed last month on how to continue the tradition and provide a semblance of stability in an atypical situation.

From there, the idea of online activity was born.

“It’s something to keep them engaged – it’s really all about connection,” Stevens said.

Stevens said a virtual link will be mailed out to church members. Parents can then log their children into the activity to let the fun begin.

In one exercise, kids can decorate the Easter Bunny however they like. There’s another in which they play Tic-Tac-Toe with the Easter Bunny and cannot move to the next screen until they beat him.

From there, the scene will shift to Stevens taking a walk through a yard, and children must watch the video to figure out how many Easter eggs they can find in the virtual hunt.

The goal is to help the congregation maintain a sense of connection, which Vershel said is what makes FUMC Missouri City special, while still heeding the advice of health officials.

“We have a moral obligation to care for our church’s people, and we have to follow the guidelines. If they say shut it down, we’re going to shut it down and figure this out as we go,” he said. “We’re trying to do as much stuff as we can to assure people that we’re going to get through it.”

Following the virtual Easter egg hunt, parents can then swing by the church to grab a printout of the Easter story provided by FUMC Missouri City which can then be cut out and separated into 15 pieces.

Parents will then take Easter eggs, put each piece of paper inside one of the eggs and hide them.

Once kids find all the eggs, Stevens said they will take the pieces out and put together the Easter story so they can read it as a family.

“The idea is to connect with the kids, even though we can’t do what we normally do,” Stevens said.

Even if they can’t be together physically to celebrate the holiday, Stevens said the activity will keep them together in spirit.

“These are just fun connections that aren’t incredibly time-consuming, but keep everyone together,” she said. “One of the big messages at our church is community, and people like to have as much normalcy as possible in this crazy time.”