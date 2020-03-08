Local health departments seeking out Egyptian cruise passengers

Governmental health departments in the Houston area are asking recent passengers of a cruise ship that traveled along the Nile River in Egypt to immediately quarantine themselves and contact the department that serves them.

A Sunday afternoon news release from Fort Bend County Health & Human Services said people who traveled on the M.S. A’sara cruise to and from Aswan, Egypt, between Feb. 12-March 5 may have been exposed to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus. The ship was quarantined March 5 because of exposure.

A total of 11 people in the Houston area have tested positive for the disease, according to officials from Fort Bend and Harris counties as well as the City of Houston, and all of them are between 60 and 70 years old. A Sunday morning news release from Fort Bend Health & Human services indicated that all of them were on the same cruise ship in Egypt.

Anyone else in the Houston area who was on that cruise ship between the specified dates is being asked to immediately self-quarantine for a period of 14 days and contact their local health department.

Houston residents should call the Houston Health Department at 832-393-4220 between 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. Residents in unincorporated Harris County should call Harris County Public Health at 713-439-6000 between 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. Fort Bend County residents should call Fort Bend County Health & Human Services at 281-633-7795 between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

According to information on the Harris County Public Health website, more than 109,000 people around the world have contracted the disease, with the initial outbreak in China in December, and more than 480 cases have been identified in the United States. COVID-19 has led to more than 3,800 deaths globally, with more than 60,000 people having recovered from the disease.