Local nonprofit organization donating books to area students

Elementary students needing reading help in Fort Bend County can take advantage of a resource that aims to improve their skills.

ACHIEVE Fort Bend County kicked off its 2020 summer reading program on Feb. 17. Each year, the organization provides 10 books each to more than 800 first-grade students throughout the county who are identified as needing additional support with reading skills.

Since its inception in 2016, the program has assisted more than 2,000 low-income English- and Spanish-speaking first-grade students in Title I schools. During last year’s summer session, ACHIEVE said a total of 193 Spanish-speaking first graders and 610 English-speaking first graders received books.

According to the organization, studies have shown that students without access to printed literature in the early years can fall behind in school and ultimately are at risk of dropping out before graduating high school.

“The joy these students have when receiving their very own book bag is evident as we recognize that by simply providing access to the reading material, the students will want to read the books over and over and share them with others within their household,” ACHIEVE Fort Bend County Board Chairman and former county commissioner James Patterson said in a news release.

For more info on the organization, visit its Facebook page or email achievefbc@yahoo.com.