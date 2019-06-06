Local student wins Phillips 66 scholarship

A student from Fort Bend County is among the 54 high school seniors who will receive a $16,000 college scholarship from the Phillips 66 Dependent Scholarship Program.

The competitive program awards outstanding college-bound students whose parents work for Phillips 66 or one of its subsidiaries.

Ridge Point High School senior Abigail Barriga of Missouri City, the daughter of Phillips 66 employee Raul Barriga, was one of this year’s recipients.

The awards are based on academic excellence, community service and financial need.

The scholarship is another example of the company’s vision of improving lives and supporting the communities where we live and operate.

“The Phillips 66 scholarship program demonstrates the company’s commitment to higher education and ensuring success for future generations,” said Claudia Kreisle, Phillips 66 director of Philanthropy & Community Engagement. “We congratulate Abigail and the recipients of this year’s scholarship on their achievements inside and outside the classroom and wish them every success in college.”