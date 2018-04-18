Lone Star Stomp draws Urban Cowboy crowd

The annual Lone Star Stomp was held Saturday night at George Ranch Historical Park. The event was a fundraiser for the Fort Bend History Association and featured live and silent auctions. The arena was decorated in an “Urban Cowboy” theme, paying homage to the classic 1980 western romance film. Guests could test their mechanical bull-riding skills and enjoy “Bud” and “Sissy” signature cocktails. A hearty Texas dinner was catered by Rudy’s Bar-B-Que and live music provided by the Triumphs. The event drew more than 500 people and made over $184,000 for the association.