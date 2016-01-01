Lone Star Stomp will be a groovy time at George Ranch

Get ready for a groovy time at the Fort Bend County Museum Association’s 28th annual Lone Star Stomp!

Set for Saturday, April 8 at the George Ranch Historical Park, this year’s Stomp will be a throwback to the 1960s as the Museum Association celebrates its 50th anniversary. Revel in the decade that brought Beatlemania, flower children and the Summer of Love with live music by The Triumphs, a fun 1960s dinner catered by The Swinging Door, live and silent auctions, signature cocktails and lots of ’60s-era fun!

The Museum Association, which was founded on April 11, 1967, by an eclectic group of 22 citizens from all over Fort Bend County, has been sharing and preserving Fort Bend County’s history for five decades. Honorary chairmen for this year’s Stomp are the original founders and their descendants.

“Our founders knew how important it was to preserve our heritage for the future,” said Billie Van Slyke, chairman of the 2017 Stomp. “Without their vision, so much of our important Texas history would have been lost over the decades. We are so excited to honor the founders and their families with this ‘far-out’ party that will celebrate the past fifty years—and look forward to the next fifty!”

The steering committee is co-chaired by Dottie Allen, Diane Elko and Keely Knipling; NRG W.A. Parish Generating Station and Reliant, an NRG company, are the Stomp’s Presenting Sponsor.

“NRG and Reliant are proud to power the businesses, residences and communities where we live and work,” said Steve Nelson, Content Marketing Manager, NRG, and Fort Bend County Museum Association board member. “As home to many Reliant business and residential customers and NRG’s WA Parish electric generating station, Fort Bend County is very important us and our employees. Being the presenting sponsor for the Lone Star Stomp two years in a row is a natural fit with our mission and history of supporting the growth of our local community over the years.”

Tickets, sponsorships and underwriting opportunities are available now; tickets start at $75/person for open seating or $800 for a reserved table of eight. All proceeds benefit the Fort Bend County Museum Association. For more information, visit http://www.fortbendmuseum.org/lone-star-stomp.html, call 281-342-1256 or email lonestarstomp@fortbendmuseum.org.