Lone Survivor author supports Literacy Council

Former Navy Seal Marcus Luttrell (right), author of “Lone Survivor,” shares the stage for a moment with auctioneer James Patterson at the Fort Bend Literacy Council’s seventh annual fundraiser on March 29 at Safari Texas Ranch. The organization reports that the record-breaking event presented by The Fred and Mabel R. Parks Foundation raised more than $170,000 that evening in support of the adult literacy programs serving Fort Bend County. Literacy Council Ambassador Mary Favre was an honoree of the event. (Photo by Elsa Malakoff Maxey)