Lou Holtz to speak at Fort Bend Christian Academy

Lou Holtz

Legendary football coach and former ESPN analyst Lou Holtz will be the keynote speaker when Fort Bend Christian Academy hosts its first Distinguished Speaker Luncheon and Auction at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 12 at the Royal Sonesta.

FBCA invites the Fort Bend community to join it for a four-course meal and to hear Holtz talk about overcoming seemingly impossible challenges. The event is open to the public and a limited number of tickets will be available at the door.

Holtz is the only coach in the history of college football to take six different teams to a bowl game, to win five bowl games with different teams and to have four different college teams ranked in the final Top 20 poll. Despite never inheriting a winning team, he compiled a 243-127-7 career record that ranked him third in victories among active coaches and eighth in winning percentage.

Holtz developed a well-earned reputation as an expert when it comes to knocking off highly-ranked opponents. In his 11 seasons at Notre Dame, Holtz chalked up more victories than the number accumulated by Parseghian, Rockne or Leahy in their first 11 years on the job. While coaching at Notre Dame, he led the team to a record 23-game winning streak that ranks as the longest in school history. He appeared on ESPNews, ESPN College GameDay programs, SportsCenter, and served as an on-site analyst for college football games.

Tickets and tables are available at https://e.givesmart.com/events/bHc/. For more information, contact Sarah Fiore at sfiore@fortbendchristian.org.