Main Squeeze Juice opens location in Sugar Land

Main Squeeze Juice Co. is continuing its expansion throughout Texas with the recent opening of a Fort Bend County location.

With five locations open and nine others in various stages of development within the state, this will be the first location opening in Sugar Land.

Located at 18841 University Blvd., the 1,500 square-foot juice and smoothie bar opened June 29, and will be the first of five locations owned and operated by Grant Navarre.

“I drove by a Main Squeeze store and the exterior design caught my eye, so I decided to try it, and absolutely fell in love,” Navarre said in a news release. “As consumers are becoming more conscientious about what they are putting into their bodies, Main Squeeze goes above and beyond to combine a taste you’ll love with natural, good-for-you ingredients. I am so excited to bring Main Squeeze’s nutritious and delicious smoothies and juices to Sugar Land.”

No stranger to entrepreneurship, Navarre co-owns a family-run car dealership in Louisiana. The family’s dealership is focused on giving back to the community through fundraising for breast cancer awareness societies as well as natural disaster aid, and Navarre hopes to continue this tradition with Main Squeeze.

“As a business owner, long hours are a given. I am constantly on the move which makes eating healthy a real challenge,” Navarre said. “Main Squeeze makes healthy easy, fast, and you know exactly what you are putting into your body. I want the community to trust that the food they are consuming is good for them.”

Main Squeeze’s nutritionist-designed, superfood-centric menu offers a daily source of plant-based nutrition packed with natural and quick energy.

Recipes feature chef-inspired cold-pressed juices and superfood smoothies, along with one-, three- and five-day juice cleanse programs, wellness shots, and acai bowls created from organic and wild-harvested acai berries from the Amazon rainforest in Brazil.

For more information about Main Squeeze Juice Co., visit mainqueezejuiceco.com.