Make a friend at Brazos Bend

A juvenile alligator gets cozy with a turtle at Brazos Bend State Park. Anyone interested in volunteering at the park is invited to apply for the fall training class. The Brazos Bend State Park Volunteer Organization is currently accepting applicants for the training on Sept. 29 and Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Members are required to work a minimum of 48 service hours per calendar year. Applications can be found at www.brazosbend.org. For more information, email training@brazosbend.org. (Photo by Joe Southern)