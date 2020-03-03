Making a difference : Richmond resident honored for educational impact on Houston community

Many say that teachers don’t often receive due praise for the work they put in.

For one area resident and longtime educator, however, her contributions to the community have not gone unnoticed.

Comcast and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner honored seven community volunteers, including Richmond resident and educator Anastasia Lindo Anderson, during the third annual Mayor’s History Makers Awards on Feb. 28. They were recognized for their commitment to making a difference in the Houston community through volunteerism, mentorship, advocacy and civic engagement, according to Comcast.

“We don’t always have to look back 100 years ago (to see history being made),” Turner said. “We can look at what’s taking place right now.”

Anderson serves as Superintendent of Schools for Promise Community Schools, a charter school system within area nonprofit BakerRipley. She previously served as an elementary and middle school principal as well as in an administrative role for Houston ISD for more than two decades before taking Promise’s top position a few years ago.

“We often talk about children being our future, but I truly believe the future leaders are sitting in those classrooms today,” she said. “I’ve dedicated my life to trying to figure out how to get kids to learn at the highest level and find their talents so they can pursue their passions and aspirations.”

As superintendent of the system’s five Houston-area campuses and nearly 2,000 total students

from elementary through high school, Anderson and Promise serve students of all backgrounds, primarily low-income families as well as immigrants and refugee students. To help students in their educational journey, Anderson said she and BakerRipley’s Promise Community Schools offer both general and family-specific ESL classes as well as community centers with all the health and education options needed to achieve their dreams.

“We’ve got children from every corner of the globe attending our schools. We’ve brought in children and families who are looking to pursue the American dream,” Anderson said. “We help them get educated and try to help them, figure out their aspirations and help (families) march toward them.”

Award winners were nominated by the community and judged on criteria including their personal impact in the community, helping further the mission of a nonprofit organization and overcoming personal obstacles.

“Each one of these individuals has made a contribution that has led us to where we are,” Turner said. “This is a very special moment.”

Anderson said the honor came as a surprise when she found out about it two months ago. On Friday, she was quick to deflect praise.

“It’s just been a joy sharing my work,” she said. “I have a passion for kids, I believe all that all kids can learn and I’ll honestly die while keeping on trying to make it happen.”