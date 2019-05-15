Making the most of life – What seniors should expect from a financial institution

There’s no question banking has changed over the years. Gone are the days when having cash or writing a check was the only way to pay. Now, few carry checkbooks at all – and many pay with a wave of a cell phone. Just as banking has changed for everyone, banking should change for you as you navigate the stages of life. The financial services that suited you when you were young no longer work as well now that you’re in your prime. Now is the time to evaluate your financial needs and make sure the services you receive meet them. Are you enjoying special perks and privileges? Are you receiving individualized attention from experts who understand your stage of life? At TDECU, we customize everything we do to ensure our Members age 55 and better enjoy solutions & benefits that improve their lives.

Rewarding

& Convenient

TDECU offers Members age 55 and up free access to Studio55+ Club – a program offering special discounts, free checks and more.* Studio55+ also gives automatic entries into monthly prize drawings and delivers special gifts and incentives that are tailored to you.

Comprehensive

and Comforting

Seniors need a unique approach to investing and retirement planning – and TDECU delivers. We understand as you near or enter retirement, your financial needs change and your plan should meet your unique circumstances and goals. Our experts can help create a plan that helps you live your best life, starting today.

TDECU membership required. Insured by NCUA. *Studio 55+ Club benefits subject to change without notice.