Man charged in area retail store robbery

A Fort Bend County man has been arrested after allegedly threatening a Rosenberg store clerk with a knife during a robbery last week.

Police said 56-year-old Albert Ramirez was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with aggravated robbery. According to the Rosenberg Police Department, officers were dispatched to a Family Dollar location at 1623 1st St. on the afternoon of Feb. 15 in response to a robbery that had just occurred. According to police, Ramirez allegedly entered the store and brandished a knife in the direction of the store clerk and demanded the contents of the cash register before fleeing the scene on foot. Police say Ramirez was apprehended a short time later following eyewitness accounts of him stashing a change of clothes behind a nearby business. Ramirez was allegedly found with the stolen cash and weapon in his possession upon his arrest, according to police.

“The clerk involved in this situation was extremely brave. No one should ever be victimized like this, but she was and she handled herself very well,” Rosenberg Police Chief Jonathan White said in a news release.