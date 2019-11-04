Man reported missing from Richmond found safe

Update: A spokesperson with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Raymundo Nevarez has been located safe.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man reported missing in Fort Bend County.

According to a news release from the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, 69-year-old Raymundo Nevarez was last seen Oct. 4 in the 900 block of Eddie Kirk Court in Richmond.

Nevarez is described as standing 5-foot-6 and weighing about 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Police say he was last seen wearing jeans and a T-shirt.

Anyone with more information about Nevarez or his whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 281-341-4665.