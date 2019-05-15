Man watching missing girl arrested in Sugar Land

The man who reported a Houston girl missing was arrested in Fort Bend County.

According to the Houston Police Department, Derion Vence, the former fiancé of the mother of missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis and the last person known to have seen the girl, was arrested Saturday at his brother’s house in Sugar Land.

HPD said Vence has been charged with tampering with evidence – namely a human corpse – in the 180th State District Court. Prosecutors said in court documents that Vence could face additional charges, including murder, and that trained dogs detected the scent of human decomposition in Vence’s vehicle

Sugar Land Police Department spokesperson Doug Adolph said SLPD responded to a call May 5 at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital after Vence arrived with fresh injuries claiming he was the victim of a roadside attack that had occurred the day before in Houston. Vence, who also reported Davis missing on May 5, was initially questioned and released to HPD by Sugar Land PD.

“During our initial interview, the man’s story changed several times,” Adolph said.

According to HPD, Vence said he was with Davis and his young son when they were abducted by three men and he was left unconscious May 4.

Police say Vence told them he was en route to George Bush Intercontinental Airport to pick up Davis’ mother, Brittany Bowens, when he heard a sound that made him think his silver Nissan Altima had a flat tire.

He then told police he pulled over on Highway 59 near Greens Road, which is where Vence said the abduction occurred, according to police. Police say Vence told them he lost consciousness for about 24 hours, regaining it the next day near First Colony Mall.

HPD said Vence then told them that Davis was missing and the Nissan Altima he had been driving was stolen.

However, police say surveillance video showed Vence being dropped off at the hospital by that vehicle. The car was found abandoned Thursday in Missouri City, according to police, who said they found a laundry basket in the trunk of the car along with a gas can.

Police said Vence was previously observed carrying a full laundry basket from the apartment where he and Davis were staying.

HPD also said blood evidence linked to Davis was found in the apartment.