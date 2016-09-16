MANUEL G. RODRIGUEZ

November 19, 1937 • September 16, 2016

Funeral services for Manuel G. Rodriguez, 78, of Richmond will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Missouri City with interment following at Houston National Cemetery in Houston.

A rosary will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2016 at 7:00 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.

He was born on November 19, 1937 in Sugar Land, TX. and he passed away on September 16, 2016 surrounded by his loving family.

Manuel is preceded in death by his father, Reyes Rodriguez; mother, Felipa Arias; sister, Pauline Mendoza; brothers, Pete Rodriguez and Reyes Rodriguez; half sister, Janie Arias; step brothers, Joe Arias and Jessie Arias.

He is survived by his loving wife, Esperanza Rodriguez; children, Ricky Rodriguez, Edward Rodriguez, Rachel Rodriguez, Chris Rodriguez, Stephen Rodriguez, Jason Rodriguez; 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild and sister, Mary Rodriguez.

He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2016 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.

Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Rodriguez family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX 281-238-4500.