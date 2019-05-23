Marcel District breaks ground in Sugar Land

MARCEL, a commercial real estate firm based in The Woodlands, held its second “Groundbreaking for a Cause” event on May 14 to mark the official groundbreaking of Marcel District, a new mixed-use development with nearly 69,000 square feet of combined office and retail space located adjacent to Johnson Development’s Riverstone master-planned community in Sugar Land.

Developers hope to complete the project by spring of 2020. Marcel District is the second mixed-use development by MARCEL to break ground in Fort Bend County over the past quarter. .

Marcel District is a community that will strive to integrate creative lifestyle amenities and offer a fresh take on the community retail experience, with amenities such as a special event and entertainment space designed for outdoor activities and community gatherings.

“The response to the Marcel District development has been exceptional, proving that a mixed-use, neighborhood-focused town center with fresh retail, restaurant and office tenants steps away from the Riverstone master-planned community are in high demand,” said Swapnil Agarwal, CEO and managing partner of Nitya Capital and Karya Property Management. “We are equally excited to partner with a commercial developer like MARCEL who is making a real difference in the local community with these generous donations.”