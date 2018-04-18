March for Babies is Saturday at Constellation Field

Fort Bend County families, businesses, and volunteers dedicated to the fight for the health of all moms and babies will take part in this year’s March for Babies on Saturday, April 21, at Constellation Field.

The March for Babies is the March of Dimes biggest annual fundraising event. The event will include a family friendly 5k walk, Fun Zone complete with splash pad, carousel, face painting, and live music provided by The Cody Wayne Band. Children 10 and under can register for the Super Hero Sprint for a chance to run the Sugar Land Skeeters baseball diamond before the walk.

Participants arrive for registration at 7:30 a.m.; the Super Hero Sprint takes place at 8:30 a.m.; and the walk starts at 9 a.m.

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all mothers and babies. It supports research, leads programs and provides education and advocacy so that every baby can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy of impact and innovation, March of Dimes empowers every mom and every family. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information.

Locally, the March for Babies is sponsored by Presenting sponsor: Schlumberger. Gold sponsors: Baker Hostetler, Community Health Choice, KPRC Channel 2, Industrial Info Resources, Inc., MEGlobal, and Memorial Hermann. Silver Sponsors: CVR, Houston Methodist Hospital, Next Level Urgent Care, Skeeters Baseball Foundation, Sunny 99.1, and Wells Fargo.

For more information about the March for Babies, visit marchforbabies.org/event/fortbend.