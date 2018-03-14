March for Babies proclaimed in Sugar Land

Approximately 50 Fort Bend County residents showed their support for the health of all moms and babies by participating in a recent Sugar Land City Council meeting where March of Dimes’ Fort Bend County March for Babies received a proclamation from Mayor Joe Zimmerman.

The walk will take place on Saturday, April 21 at Constellation Field. Sugar Land City Hall was packed with strollers, families, and business teams who are raising funds to help give every baby the best possible start.

Special guests at the event included March for Babies Co-chairs Don and Evelyn Janssen, Honorary Co-chairs James and Gay Thompson, Michele Anderson, employee of the 2018 March for Babies Signature sponsor, Schlumberger, and her two daughters, Sarah and Alissa Anderson.

“We saw today how important the health of moms and babies is to the people of Sugar Land and Fort Bend County,” said Don Janssen, Principal of Planned Community Developers, LTD. “I’m so proud to be part of this community of people who came together to join in the fight for the health of all moms and babies.”

“It was a memorable and rewarding moment for all of us,” said Michele Anderson, mother of March for Babies Fort Bend 2018 ambassadors Sarah and Alissa. “When our daughter was born 13 weeks too soon weighing only one pound, 10 ounces we wanted answers for why and how this happened to us. We also wanted to know who we could turn to for help. We found that the most relevant organization, the one who has been around the longest, who has always been there for families, is March of Dimes. We’re honored to represent March of Dimes today as we raise critical funds to help tackle the biggest health threats to moms and babies.”

Premature birth and its complications are the largest contributors to infant death in the U.S. and pregnancy-related death has more than doubled over the past 25 years. From advocacy to education to research, March of Dimes is working to level the playing field so that all moms and babies are healthy.