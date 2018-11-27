Marshall beats A&M Consolidated, Ridge Point loses to Cy Fair

Marshall scored 35 points in the second quarter and went on to beat A&M Consolidated 49-31 last Friday at Tomball.

The Buffaloes’ running back Devon Achane rushed 12 times for 75 yards and four touchdowns, caught five passes for 83 yards and one touchdown, and he returned a punt 58 yards for a touchdown. Quarterback Malik Hornsby completed 10 of 14 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed 12 times for 82 yards. Kacey Barnett caught one pass for 53 yards and a touchdown. Kicker Angel Martinez had five extra points.

On defense, Norman Baker had seven tackles and Warren Baker and Dylan Sanchez had two sacks each. Avery Helm had an interception.

The Buffaloes will play Port Neches Grove on Friday night in Baytown.

Cy Fair 31, Ridge Point 0

Cy Fair beat an undermanned Ridge Point team 31-0 last Friday at Katy.

Due to injuries, the Panthers were without their first- and second-string quarterbacks and their starting running back, as they took on the 2017 6A Division 2 state champions.

With 1:12 to go in the first quarter, Cy Fair’s Christian Richmond returned a punt to the one-yard line. The Bobcats quarterback Ryan Nelub then sneaked in for the touchdown, making the score 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Bobcats added a field goal with 9:55 to go in the second quarter and the half ended with Cy Fair up 10-0.

Running back Jaelon Woods said the team was not happy with their first half performance.

“In the first half, we just laid an egg out there. The defense saved us out there. At half time we talked about executing. Then in the second half we came out and we smacked it on them,” Woods said.

Cy Fair struck quickly in the third quarter. On their first possession, running back LJ Johnson scored on a 31-yard run to make the score 17-0 with 8:40 to go in the third quarter.

Johnson scored again on a 35-yard run as the Bobcats upped their lead to 24-0 with 2:31 to go in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Woods scored on a 1-yard run to make the final score 31-0.

The Cy Fair defense held the Panthers to just 52 yards rushing and 80 yards passing.

The Bobcats were led by Johnson, who rushed 16 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Woods had 13 carries for 41 yards and one touchdown.

“LJ has done a tremendous job for us. He just keeps improving on a daily basis. He is doing a real good job for us. Jaelon did some good things too as well. It’s nice to have both of them,” Cy Fair Head Coach Ed Pustejovsky said.

On defense, Thatcher Milton and Jaydon Harris had nine tackles each, and Joe Pustejovsky had two sacks.

“Our defense played really well. The defense did what they are coached to do, and they played extremely hard,” Pustejovsky said.

Cy Fair will play Atascocita on Saturday.

“We will need to improve on execution if we are going to win next week. We need to come out with a mindset that we are going to execute at the start of the game. We will have to play hard and do the things we do. We had some opportunities this afternoon that we didn’t take advantage of. As we go down the road, things are going to get a lot tougher. If we get good field position, we need to take advantage of it, or we won’t be playing another game,” Pustejovsky said.