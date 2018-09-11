Marshall beats Hightower 31-25 in overtime

Marshall 31, Hightower 25

Alontai Brewer scored on a 2-yard run in overtime as Marshall beat Hightower 31-25 last Friday night at Hall Stadium.

Marshall jumped out to a 12-0 lead as Devon Achane ran back the opening kickoff 90 yards and Dominick Houston Shepard caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Kacey Barnett. Hightower responded with a 54-yard touchdown run by Brandon Smith and a 29-yard field goal by Alexander Martinez to make the score 12-10 at halftime.

The Hurricanes took the lead in the third quarter on a 26-yard touchdown run by Smith, but the kick failed. Achane then put the Buffaloes on top with a 3-yard touchdown run, and a 54-yard touchdown run. Behind 25-16, the Hurricanes Isaiah Essissima caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from Smith and Martinez kicked a 29-yard field goal to tie the game at 25.

In overtime, Hightower fumbled on their first play and Marshall won the game on Brewer’s 2-yard run.

“Those guys (Hightower) competed very hard. They gave us everything we could handle. I am proud of our guys for finishing it. We kind of put ourselves in that position. We turned the ball over five times. We take pride in taking care of the ball, but tonight we didn’t do that. It’s good at the end to win. You want to win and see your team fight for it,” Marshall head coach James Marshall said. “There were two really good defenses out here tonight. They have a lot of guys that swarm around and play really good defense. We just had to stay focused, and eventually something would pop. We had a couple of big plays happen. We just had to stay with it.”

The Buffaloes were led by Achane who rushed 13 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Brewer carried three times for 55 yards and the game-winning touchdown. Houston Shepard had three receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown. Barnett completed nine of 21 passes for 109 yards and one touchdown. The Hurricanes defense pressured Barnett into three interceptions.

“They were giving me a lot of blitzes and a lot of pressure. We just need to work on it. Practice makes perfect. That’s all it is, is practice,” Barnett said.

For Hightower, Smith rushed 16 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns and completed six of 22 passes for 157 yards and one touchdown.

Marshall begins District 10-5A play against Milby on Thursday at Hall Stadium.

Hightower will play Dulles on Saturday at Mercer Stadium.

Bush 23, Langham Creek 20

Jamal Davis scored on a 1-yard run with 6:17 to go in the game to give Bush a 23-20 win over Langham Creek last Thursday at Berry Stadium. Demetrice Jones caught a 66-yard touchdown pass from Donte Jones, and Jamal Morris returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown for the Broncos.

“It didn’t feel real,” Morris said. “I was expecting to get hit, but once I got my eyes down field, I saw a crease and took it. It was also funny because I had never returned a punt before, so I caught everyone by surprise. It was fun!”

Donte Jones completed seven of 18 passes for 172 yards, and Demetrice Jones caught two passes for 104 yards.

Bush will play Alief Taylor on Thursday at Alief.

Clements 42, Springwoods 0

The Rangers scored 42 points in the first half and coasted to their first win of the season, last Friday at Tully Stadium. Chris Vann started the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown pass from John Perry. Pierre Djunga then scored on runs of 1 and 2 yards, Daniel Amante caught a 24-yard scoring pass from Perry, Junior Onipede ran for an 11-yard touchdown and Patrick Smith closed out the scoring with a 21-yard run.

“Offensively, our rushing attack was led by junior Pierre Djunga who had 76 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns. Our offensive line of Zack Sharaf, Jack Danklef, Findlay Mason, Josh Gonzales, and Vehbi Karabag played a great first half, opening the way to get some backups in for the entire second half. Junior quarterback John Perry went 6-for-16 for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Chris Vann led the receiving corps with three catches for 33 yards and one touchdown, as six different wide receivers had catches. Both freshman Junior Onipede and Patrick Smith contributed with touchdown runs and played on defense as well,” Clements head coach Bobby Darnell said. “Defensively, the Rangers held Spring Woods to 72 total yards, mostly in the second half. Jose Falcon and Trey De Los Santos had outstanding games. And our special teams recovered the ball twice on kick offs.”

Clements will play Paetow on Friday at Mercer Stadium.

Kempner 39, Alvin 35

The Cougars beat Alvin 39-35 at Mercer Stadium last Thursday night.

“The kids had a total team effort and were very excited about the victory over a talented Alvin team,” Kempner head coach Darrin Andrus said. “Jordan Shelton had 225 yards rushing on 22 carries with four touchdowns and a long run of 53 yards. Jalen Bates had 74 yards on 14 carries, Jaden Hannah had 77 yards on six carries and a touchdown with a long run of 45 yards, and Joseph Trim had 77 yards on nine carries with a long run of 26 yards. The offense had a total of 462 yards rushing on 53 attempts and 11 yards passing by Bates for a total of 473 yards for the night.”

Alvin could only generate 152 yards rushing and 74 yards passing against the Kempner defense.

“The defense played a great game. They were led by the defensive line of Nick James, Tito Chikere, Joel Hernandez and Marcos Suazo,” Andrus said. “On special teams, Chris Ponce punted the ball well and had a field goal and two extra-point kicks.”

Middle linebacker Brandon Roach did not play due to an injury, but he was excited about the play of the defensive unit.

“We have worked as a defense really hard from spring ball up to this point. Coming to this season, it has taken a lot of teamwork and family bonding. But last night especially I saw a lot more communication and teamwork. Being out, I was really able to observe, and I feel we really have a great season ahead. Lots of things coming from us this year so I’m excited for sure,” Roach said.

Kempner will play Hastings on Friday at Hall Stadium.

Willowridge 41, Westbury 9

Willowridge grabbed a 20-3 halftime lead and rolled to a 41-9 win over Westbury last Thursday night at Dyer Stadium. Vaughnte Frederick opened the scoring for the Eagles with a 1-yard touchdown run. Latrelle Neville added a 12-yard touchdown run and Chris Carter caught a 50-yard touchdown pass from Frederick to close out the first half scoring.

In the third quarter, Jhamarkus Harris scored on an 8-yard run, Frederick added another 7-yard scoring run, and Neville scored on a 43-yard pass from Frederick. The Eagles added a safety in the fourth quarter to make the final score 41-9.

The Eagles had some pregame excitement at Dyer Stadium.

“The coaches and players really held it together when we had some distractions early on. We got to the game and there was an electrical fire in the locker room, so we had to sit outside and relive our middle school coaching days to start out,” Willowridge head coach Richard Lazarou said. “When the game started, we had had a couple of touchdowns called back early, and we ended up with 22 penalties to their three, so we had plenty of distractions to deal with on the way to putting together a very solid victory. The defense played a great game led by the defensive line. London Bennett was dominant, and Douglass Grobman played the best game of his high school career.”

The Eagles were led by Frederick who rushed 16 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns and completed 11 of 16 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Neville caught four passes for 90 yards and one touchdown.

Lazarou was happy with the win, but thought the Eagles have some areas to improve.

“We had far too many special teams’ errors. We missed a couple of extra points, and we had some very short punts. We have two very good kickers and we will have a plan in place to be ready to get after it in two weeks. The 22 penalties scream discipline, but when you watch the film the players actually were doing what they are coached to do. We are going to lay out a plan to stay focused on the little things that make big things happen this week,” Lazarou said. “We got to the stadium and there were a ton of distractions, then right out of the gate we had two touchdowns called back on mistakes by the officials and we let that get to us. That is on me and we are going to put together a plan to deal with it today.”

Willowridge has a bye this week before beginning district play against Waltrip.

Dulles 41, Terry 27

Behind 27-20 after Terry’s De’Rondre Moore returned the second half kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, Dulles outscored Terry 21-0 for the remainder of the game to beat Terry 41-27 last Saturday at Traylor Stadium.

The Vikings’ Ainias Smith started the scoring run with a 1-yard scoring run with7:39 to go in the third quarter. Myles Heard then put the game away with an 8-yard run with 3:19 to go in the third quarter and a 5-yard run with 5:54 to go in the fourth quarter.

Heard rushed 23 times for 162 yards.

“This was a really good team win for us. When adversity hit us, we bounced right back. The offensive line was executing and opening holes for the backs, and the defense made the key stops when we needed them,” Heard said.

Cameron Peters completed 10 of 19 passes for 180 yards and 3 touchdowns. Smith had six receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown, and he had an interception on defense.

“We knew we were going to have to put them in uncomfortable situations, which is third and long or second and long, so they won’t run their veer offense,” Smith said. “On offense we knew we were going to score points, but we wanted to take a lot of time off the clock, so they wouldn’t have much time on offense.”

Dulles will play Hightower on Saturday at Mercer Stadium.

Foster 52, Travis 38

Foster shut down the Travis offense in the second half and came from behind to beat the Tigers 52-38 last Saturday at Mercer Stadium. Travis led at halftime 38-35, but the Tigers could not score in the second half as Foster scored 17 points for the win.

In the first quarter, Travis’ Parker Washington scored on a 35-yard pass from Eric Rodriguez, then Kaelen Shankle scored on a 2-yard run, and Sergio Rubio kicked a 22-yard field goal.

In the second quarter, Rodriguez ran 35 yards for a touchdown, Washington scored on a 1-yard run, and Arjei Henderson caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Rodriguez.

After that, all of the offense was provided by Foster.

For the game, Travis quarterback Rodriguez completed 21 of 34 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for 45 yards and a touchdown. Henderson caught eight passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Travis will play Spring on Friday night at Leonard Stadium.

Mayde Creek 44,

Austin 31

Mayde Creek beat Austin 44-31 last Friday at Mercer Stadium.

Bulldog quarterback Tre Larsen completed 20 of 35 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Troy Omeire caught 11 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown.

Austin will play Seven Lakes on Thursday at Mercer Stadium.

North Shore 44,

Ridge Point 0

North Shore beat Ridge Point 44-0 at Galena Park last Friday. North Shore held the Panthers to just eight rushing yards, and 68 yards passing. The only bright spot for Ridge Point was Adrian Johnson who had 11 solo tackles and two assists.

Ridge Point will play Dekaney on Saturday at Hall Stadium.

Elkins 40, Sterling 24

Elkins beat Sterling 40-24 last Thursday at Hall Stadium. The Knights will play Chavez on Friday at Barnett Stadium.